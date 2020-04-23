GTUC cancels May Day rally

Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
As worry continues to grow over COVID-19, and with restrictions of movements firmly in place, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) has cancelled its Annual May Day March and Rally.
The event is customarily held on May 1st.
“This year it would have been held next Friday. Government’s guidelines and safety concerns about public gathering surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) would negate the sort of march and rally usually held to commemorate this historic event,” the GTUC said.
The union body, however, said it will kick off the Labour Week (26th April to 1st May) with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of Hubert National Critchlow, in the Parliament Buildings compound, Brickdam, on Sunday 26th April at 4:30 p.m.
“Two persons, the General Secretary and President, will participate in the event and a message will be delivered. This year’s theme is “Economic, Political and Social Transformation Post COVID-19.”
