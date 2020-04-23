GTT warns of scam: We’re not selling COVID-19 packages; offering pick-up options for payment of bills

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) is urging the public to be aware of scams as persons may try to capitalize on vulnerabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to GTT’s Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris, the company has received a number of queries and reports from customers over the past week on whether the company is distributing care packages at a cost of $3000.

Customers are reminded that approved GTT promotional activity is listed on the company’s social media platforms and its website – https://www.gtt.co.gy/promotions/.

“It is disturbing that fraudsters will try to take advantage during this vulnerable season. I am pleading with the public to not fall prey to these scams. GTT will never ask anyone to pay for acts of kindness from the company,” Harris said.

Harris also indicated that the company has received information where persons purporting to be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company are offering to pick up monies to pay bills on behalf of GTT.

“GTT does not have a system where we are picking up monies from persons’ homes to pay bills on their behalf. There are established methods through which payment can be made. These can be found on https://bit.ly/HowtoPayBills and include MMG agents, local banks, onecart or HeroCarts,” said Harris.

She added, “I urge persons to visit our promotions page, to be familiar with our payment methods or simply call 0488 to make queries. We ask that you stay alert while we work with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to bring these persons to justice. Fraud and attempt to defraud is a serious crime, punishable by law. ”

The PRO said while the company has distributed COVID-19 care packages to cancer patients and care providers through the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) Oncology Unit and the Beacon Foundation, it has not indicated intentions of distributing such to the public at this time – and any caller claiming same would be doing so from a point of intended deception. “GTT will continue to update its social media platforms and use the media to make announcements of future, approved events and initiatives,” a statement said.

