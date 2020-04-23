Global crisis daunts GVF development plans

In an exclusive interview with Kaieteur Sport, long-serving head of the Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF), Levi Nedd, has explained that the coronavirus pandemic has not only placed a rain-check on a number of local and regional volleyball tournaments but it has also affected major development plans of the sports association.

Nedd, who also serves as national coach, shared that ironically, most of the initiatives planned were to be rolled out this month.

First, there was a development programme for referees and all officials that would have brought the participants up to speed with all the new rules and protocols in volleyball.

In addition, a coaches’ education and recruitment programme was also scheduled to be hosted in collaboration with the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA).

Nedd posited that getting more coaches was extremely important since the GVF had also planned on reintroducing the stagnant under-16 and under-23 programmes that would have complimented the exciting under-21 and senior (male and female) divisions.

Big plans were in motion for the four-way series to be played amongst proposed hosts Brazil, Suriname, French Guiana and Guyana later this year with the discussion scheduled to be finalised this month.

In terms of getting a larger pool of players coming into the system, Nedd revealed that talks were already ongoing with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to have GVF representatives enter into schools to conduct outreach programmes.

Senior tournaments included a regional championship in Trinidad and Tobago next month while club competitions were planned for Suriname and French Guiana; all of which have since been postponed according Nedd.

The South America volleyball confederation summit that was slated to convene this June in Brazil has been postponed indefinitely. However, the international volleyball federation (FIVB) summit scheduled for Japan in October has been rescheduled for Thailand in January, 2021.

The administration urged athletes to stay focused during these trying times and not take unnecessary risks by going outdoors unless there is a need to.

He lamented that, “It’s important that our athletes stay mentally and physically fit during this period and pay attention to diet. Calisthenics and works on technique including ball handling are excellent drills you can work on by yourself while using the internet to view and analyse videos can also be done to pass the time.” (Calvin Chapman)