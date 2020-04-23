Elections 2020 – Day 51 GECOM meets today to finalise order for recount

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will be meeting at 9:30 this morning to discuss and finalise an order to signal the national recount.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander had first mentioned the order to reporters on Monday, during a field visit at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Kaieteur News later learnt that it was Commissioner Sase Gunraj who proposed and submitted a draft of the order for the revision of the other Commissioners. They received the draft on Tuesday, and have had two days to examine it, as no Commission meeting was held yesterday.

Gunraj told Kaieteur News yesterday that he hopes there will be no obstruction to the finalization of the order, as the Guyanese public has been waiting more than seven weeks for the results to the March 2 general and regional elections.

Gunraj would not comment on the content of the working document, but said that it incorporated discussions had at the level of the Commission.

Kaieteur News was unable to contact Commissioner Alexander for a comment.

The Commission is tying up several loose ends on the way to finally starting the recount that could bring a credible and transparent end to the electoral process.

Other pertinent considerations for GECOM are the report from the National COVID-19 Task Force on the recount procedures, correspondence from CARICOM Secretary-General Irwin LaRocque on CARICOM’s decisions where the high level team is concerned, and the final plan from the GECOM Secretariat on the recount procedures.

GECOM has not yet communicated to the public whether the Chair has made a decision to stream the recount live for the benefit of the general public.

Provided that there are no further obstructions, the CARICOM high level team is expected to arrive soon to assist GECOM in upholding public trust in the credibility of the recount.

GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh has assured that she will see the recount executed swiftly and credibly.

