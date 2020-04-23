Duo charged for illegal shotgun, ammo

Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Forty-one year-old Roomansen Probhadial and 28-year-old Natran Takurdin, both hire car drivers and residents of Corentyne, Berbice, appeared on Monday before Magistrate Alex Moore in the Springlands Magistrate’s Court, where they were charged with being in possession of a firearm and ammunition without being the licence holders.
They were granted bail to the tune of $100,000 each and the matter will next be called on June 25.
The case for the prosecution is that on Thursday last, a police mobile patrol was in Number 72 village, Corentyne, and the two men who were on a motorcycle and carrying a haversack, upon seeing the lawmen, tried to evade them.
While attempting to exit on an adjacent street, they crashed into another motorcycle that was travelling on the main road at the time. As a result of the collision, the riders and pillion riders of the two motorcycles fell onto the roadway. The police decided to inquire what was in the aforementioned haversack.
A check of the bag revealed a single-barrel shotgun and fifteen live cartridges. The pillion rider was promptly arrested while the other suspect fled the scene. He subsequently turned himself in. The other cyclist and pillion rider were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.
