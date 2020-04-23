Coast Guard Captain in custody following Pomeroon boat collision – Search still on for missing farmer

The officer who captained the Coast Guard boat involved in Monday night’s mishap in the Pomeroon River, Essequibo Coast, has been taken into police custody, according to Regional Commander, Superintendent of Police, Crystal Robinson.

Further, Commander Robinson disclosed to Kaieteur News that three other ranks are in custody of a senior army officer, while the search continues for Ryan Khayum and his boat in the Pomeroon River. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is assisting the family to scour the Pomeroon River in an attempt to locate the missing farmer.

Khayum, his wife and his two uncles were returning from Charity when a Guyana Defence Force vessel collided with their boat.

Reports are that the GDF vessel was at the time returning to the Coast Guard base at the mouth of the Pomeroon River. Without any warning, the Coast Guard vessel slammed into the farmer’s boat, immediately causing it to capsize.

Relatives, who were trapped beneath the capsized boat, said that the last thing they saw was Khayum’s hands, before he finally went down. The man’s wife and uncles were later rescued by a neighbour. They were taken to Charity where they were treated at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital.

The Coast Guard ranks on the other hand were taken to the Charity Police Station, where, according to reports, they were tested and found to be way over the prescribed alcohol limit.