Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Coast Guard Captain in custody following Pomeroon boat collision – Search still on for missing farmer

Apr 23, 2020 News 0

The officer who captained the Coast Guard boat involved in Monday night’s mishap in the Pomeroon River, Essequibo Coast, has been taken into police custody, according to Regional Commander, Superintendent of Police, Crystal Robinson.

Missing: Ryan Khayum

Further, Commander Robinson disclosed to Kaieteur News that three other ranks are in custody of a senior army officer, while the search continues for Ryan Khayum and his boat in the Pomeroon River. The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is assisting the family to scour the Pomeroon River in an attempt to locate the missing farmer.
Khayum, his wife and his two uncles were returning from Charity when a Guyana Defence Force vessel collided with their boat.
Reports are that the GDF vessel was at the time returning to the Coast Guard base at the mouth of the Pomeroon River. Without any warning, the Coast Guard vessel slammed into the farmer’s boat, immediately causing it to capsize.
Relatives, who were trapped beneath the capsized boat, said that the last thing they saw was Khayum’s hands, before he finally went down. The man’s wife and uncles were later rescued by a neighbour. They were taken to Charity where they were treated at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital.
The Coast Guard ranks on the other hand were taken to the Charity Police Station, where, according to reports, they were tested and found to be way over the prescribed alcohol limit.

More in this category

Sports

Suriname Coach Gorré on qualifying for Gold Cup: “It was an amazing experience”

Suriname Coach Gorré on qualifying for Gold Cup: “It was an...

Apr 23, 2020

Miami, Florida – For the first time in their history, Suriname will play in the Concacaf Gold Cup after qualifying for the 2021 tournament thanks to a first-place finish in Group D of League B of...
Read More
Global crisis daunts GVF development plans

Global crisis daunts GVF development plans

Apr 23, 2020

King was destined for Greatness but never got there Despite being Guyana’s 2nd most successful Test pacer

King was destined for Greatness but never got...

Apr 23, 2020

Nationals – where stars are born, but what’s next? Coach Andy Medas King says proper development programme needed for athletes locally

Nationals – where stars are born, but...

Apr 23, 2020

Former National Volleyball player Shawn Southerland succumbs

Former National Volleyball player Shawn...

Apr 23, 2020

Daren Sammy to Captain St. Lucia Zouks in 2020

Daren Sammy to Captain St. Lucia Zouks in 2020

Apr 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019