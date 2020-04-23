CIOG donates N95 masks to GPHC

Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Dr. Shazeema Shaw of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday accepted a donation of 250 N95 masks from the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG).
In photo also are Shameena, Haniff-Najab, General Manager and Sheikh Moeenul Hack, Director of Education, at the CIOG.
