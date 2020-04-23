CDC donates 5,000 face masks to GPOC for pensioners

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) yesterday donated 5,000 face masks to the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), which will be distributed to seniors who will be uplifting their old-age pensions.

Director-General of CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, related that the donated masks are locally produced by individuals and small business owners. He encouraged other Guyanese to join the battle against COVID-19 by showcasing their talent and support by sending in samples of their hand-made face masks

GPOC’s Deputy Post Master General, Anastasia Jessemy-Lynch, explained that each of the 64 post office locations countrywide will benefit from CDC’s donation to assurance protection amid the pandemic. She advised that while face masks will be provided for pensioners who do not have, those seniors who possess the necessary safety equipment should wear them when visiting the post offices.

Jessemy-Lynch thanked the CDC and other parties for their donation to protect the country’s senior citizens

“We all have to work together to make this possible for our senior citizens who have built the foundations for us. We want to ensure they are safe at this time. The Guyana Post Office Corporation is appreciative to see everyone coming together to play their roles for the survival and development of Guyana.”

The GPOC’s new alphabetised system for the upliftment of old-age pension is scheduled to commence on April 29 at 07:00 hours.

The implementation of this new measure aims to guarantee the safety of the nation’s senior citizens and contain the spread of COVID-19.