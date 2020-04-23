Armed with 9,000 kits, authorities to conduct mobile COVID-19 testing in coming days

Latest update April 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

The Ministry of Public Health is set to dispatch a number of mobile COVID-19 testing units around the country from this weekend.

The testing units, made of metal, glass and wood, which will be deployed in the various regions from this weekend.

Made of metal and wood, the units will be seeing health care workers inside with persons wanting to be tested to be on the outside.
The units will be sent to the various regions, explained Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Health, Collette Adams.
After weeks of struggling with a limited number of test kits, the Ministry received 7,000 from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) over the weekend.
The test kits would allow for authorities, on the frontlines to fight the pandemic, to increase the number of tests.
Authorities just had few hundred of the kits, before PAHO had stepped into to help.
It has long been suspected that there are more COVID-19 cases in Guyana, with the limited number of tests, until now, not reflecting the true picture.
So far the country has recorded 67 positive cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.
However, while the number of deaths has been stabilized, the number of those infected has been rising.

 

