Wife dead, husband critical after road accident

Latest update April 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
A 68-year-old woman is dead and her 58-year-old husband in a critical state following a motorcycle/car collision along the Number 71 Public Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.
Dead is Lalita Rambaran of Lot 33 Section B Number 73 Village while her seriously injured husband has been identified as Rishiram Rambaran called “Rishi” of the same address.
According to police, motorcar PGG 6698, driven by Shevon Stuart, 43, of Eccles East Bank Demerara, a Guyana Revenue Authority Law Enforcement Officer attached to Skeldon; motorcar PMM 6565, driven and owned by Yogeshwar Dhanram, 37, of Number 70 Village, and motorcycle CE 8684, driven and owned by Rishiram Rambaran with pillion rider Lalita Rambaran, were all heading south when Rambaran, according to Stuart, made a turn from east to west (into her path). This, Stuart reportedly said, caused her to swerve to avoid a collision but the left front side of her vehicle collided with the motorcycle.
As a result of the impact, both Rambaran and his wife were thrown several feet into the air before falling to the road surface.
Motorcar PMM 6565, driven by Dhanram, then reportedly drove over Lalita Rambaran, which caused her right foot to be severed.
The woman was picked up in an unconscious state while her husband was picked up in a semi-conscious state and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital to seek medical attention.
The pillion rider was pronounced dead on arrival and her body was taken to the said hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem. Rishiram Rambaran sustained injuries to his head, spine and a broken leg. He was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.
Both drivers for the cars are in police custody assisting with investigations. This publication has since been informed that breathalyzer tests conducted on both drivers read zero.
Apr 22, 2020Daren Sammy will return as captain of the St. Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season. Sammy has just finished a coaching stint in Pakistan and he will be back in his playing shirt this season. He will be...
Apr 22, 2020
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 20, 2020
I am not going to allow autocrats in the PNC and AFC to sue me. I am familiar with the saying of the older folks whom I grew... more
The problems with the 1997 elections were linked to the results of District Four. There has never been an investigation into... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]