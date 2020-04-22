Wife dead, husband critical after road accident

A 68-year-old woman is dead and her 58-year-old husband in a critical state following a motorcycle/car collision along the Number 71 Public Road, Upper Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is Lalita Rambaran of Lot 33 Section B Number 73 Village while her seriously injured husband has been identified as Rishiram Rambaran called “Rishi” of the same address.

According to police, motorcar PGG 6698, driven by Shevon Stuart, 43, of Eccles East Bank Demerara, a Guyana Revenue Authority Law Enforcement Officer attached to Skeldon; motorcar PMM 6565, driven and owned by Yogeshwar Dhanram, 37, of Number 70 Village, and motorcycle CE 8684, driven and owned by Rishiram Rambaran with pillion rider Lalita Rambaran, were all heading south when Rambaran, according to Stuart, made a turn from east to west (into her path). This, Stuart reportedly said, caused her to swerve to avoid a collision but the left front side of her vehicle collided with the motorcycle.

As a result of the impact, both Rambaran and his wife were thrown several feet into the air before falling to the road surface.

Motorcar PMM 6565, driven by Dhanram, then reportedly drove over Lalita Rambaran, which caused her right foot to be severed.

The woman was picked up in an unconscious state while her husband was picked up in a semi-conscious state and rushed to the Skeldon Public Hospital to seek medical attention.

The pillion rider was pronounced dead on arrival and her body was taken to the said hospital’s mortuary where it is awaiting a post mortem. Rishiram Rambaran sustained injuries to his head, spine and a broken leg. He was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Both drivers for the cars are in police custody assisting with investigations. This publication has since been informed that breathalyzer tests conducted on both drivers read zero.