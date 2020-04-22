Some bars still operational despite COVID-19 orders – Police to ensure strict compliance – Ramjattan

In the COVID-19 orders issued by Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, it was clearly statedthat “no person shall host, attend or visit a private party, recreational event along with a bar or rum shops.”Detailed too is that “all services shall remain closed except for the following essential services which may carry on operations for 24 hours – hospitals, healthcare and medical services including pharmacies and drug stores.”

However, it seems that bar owners may have misinterpreted what was stated in the order as a number of bars are still operational. To this, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan stated that the police force is tasked with enforcing the order ensuring strict compliance.“What we did there was to try as best as possible to restrict social activity of persons to ensure the safety against the virus…I must say that there has been substantial compliance with bars and rum shops but there are some who feel that they could get away with it.”

According to Minister Ramjattan, “Guyanese have a problem with compliance” and this fact can lead to many serious issues especially in the middle of a global pandemic.”

“Guyanese sometimes, do not want to comply and the order is clear, you should not be at a bar or a rum shop but you still have that happening. There are some night spots whereby people still harbouring clusters of people.”

He relayed that the police have been responding to frequent reports where persons disregard the order.

“Just last (Monday) night, the police responded to four reports, one I understand, they told the police they were having a social gathering but that was still breaking the order.”

Ramjattan noted that he has instructed the police to make sure that the owners of bars and imbibing establishments, who are keen on disregarding the order, are reprimanded.

“Those bars that want to be open to host people who will want to buy the liquor and not keep their social distance, another requirement we have put inside of the Gazette will be dealt with so we can get people to comply and not go to creeks and bars and rum shops,” Ramjattan added.