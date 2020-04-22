Prison brawl leaves one dead

A 31-year-old shopkeeper of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara was killed last evening after a brawl at the Lusignan Prison. The victim has been identified as Jason Dundas.

According to information received, Dundas was attacked by two other inmates at around 7pm in the holding bay of the prison. Reports suggest that he was chopped to the face, reportedly with an improvised weapon.

Kaieteur News was informed that the wounded Dundas was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to an official release from the Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, two suspects have been identified and will be questioned by police as investigations continue.

From reports, Dundas was on remand since August 7, 2019 for trafficking 43 kilograms of cannabis.