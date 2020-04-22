Latest update April 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Prison brawl leaves one dead

Apr 22, 2020 News 0

A 31-year-old shopkeeper of Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara was killed last evening after a brawl at the Lusignan Prison. The victim has been identified as Jason Dundas.

Killed: Jason Dundas (Photo credit: Newsroom)

According to information received, Dundas was attacked by two other inmates at around 7pm in the holding bay of the prison. Reports suggest that he was chopped to the face, reportedly with an improvised weapon.
Kaieteur News was informed that the wounded Dundas was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
According to an official release from the Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, two suspects have been identified and will be questioned by police as investigations continue.
From reports, Dundas was on remand since August 7, 2019 for trafficking 43 kilograms of cannabis.

More in this category

Sports

Daren Sammy to Captain St. Lucia Zouks in 2020

Daren Sammy to Captain St. Lucia Zouks in 2020

Apr 22, 2020

Daren Sammy will return as captain of the St. Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season. Sammy has just finished a coaching stint in Pakistan and he will be back in his playing shirt this season. He will be...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians (Part 9) Lara breaks Sir Garry’s record at ARG

What cricket means to West Indians (Part 9) Lara...

Apr 22, 2020

“His leadership and philosophy served as a guiding principle,”

“His leadership and philosophy served as a...

Apr 21, 2020

‘It was difficult to play for West Indies in the 80s’ says former WI ‘B’ Batsman Andy Jackman

‘It was difficult to play for West Indies in...

Apr 21, 2020

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

Apr 21, 2020

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite celebrated by GCA of NY Inc. – Remembered as a true son of Guyana

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite...

Apr 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • THE OLD BAG OF TRICKS

    The problems with the 1997 elections were linked to the results of District Four. There has never been an investigation into... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019