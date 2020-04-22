Latest update April 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

N/A man charged with possession of 13,000 grams of ganja

Apr 22, 2020 News 0

A man who was arrested on Saturday last with a quantity of marijuana (ganja) in a car he was driving has since been charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Charged: Allowie Angel

Allowie Angel, 40, a taxi driver of Lot 226 Tucber Park, New Amsterdam, Berbice was arrested on Saturday April 18, 2020. He appeared on Monday at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alex Moore via a conference call. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and bail was granted in the sum of $100,000.
The case for the prosecution is that on the day in question, a police patrol, acting on information, intercepted a motorcar on the No. 59 Village Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.
A search of the vehicle revealed 15 parcels of the illegal substance. The amount when weighed amounted to 13,607 grams.
Consequently, Angel, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was arrested and charged.

