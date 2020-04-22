Mommy’s Corner gives support to GPHC Janitors

As Guyanese adjust to the changes due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid19) outbreak, Mommy’s Corner, a charitable organisation, has helped to make things less complicated for a number of families.

The organisation recently distributed hampers to families across Guyana with special emphasis on the Janitors of Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), who are also on the front-line, ensuring that the wards and its environs stay clean and safe.

One of the founders of the organisation, Madonna Ghanie, said that members of the organisation thought it best to render assistance to families in the wake of this virus. She added that they are happy with the venture and will continue to do what they can to assist Guyanese. She expressed gratitude to their sponsors including: Diptya Persaud, Navin Shiwpal and Luxury Auto Customs.

Mommy’s Corner is a group of mothers from different geographic locations in Guyana. The group was founded in 2019 by two mothers, Ghanie and Zamena Khan, who felt that mothers go through various challenges and need that extra support at times, even if it is just to talk with or lend a listening ear .The organisation has also held various charitable activities in different communities.