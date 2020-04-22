Local documentary highlights danger of sea level rise

“When we think about ecosystems, we often imagine pristine places deep within the hinterland region, far away from our urban cities. But right along our coastline is a constantly changing and dynamic ecosystem that has, for thousands of years, gone through transformative cycles that in one way or another can drastically affect the lives of those who call the coast their home.”

This forms part of the introductory narration by REEL Guyana founder, Alex Arjoon, to an informative upcoming mini-documentary called ‘Coast Land’.

The production company has used cutting edge videography to compile this piece, with the hope of bringing more awareness to the threat of sea level rise and erosion to coastal communities.

The production explains with a scientific edge, the cycle of erosion and the imminent reality of sea level rise cause by melting ice caps.

For years, families and businesses on the coast have felt the brunt of nature’s wrath when the tides got high, with some of the more worrisome effects being loss of food, livestock and damage to property. In more extreme circumstances, some families have become climate refugees and have had to move and find new homes.

REEL Guyana sheds light on just how much these natural occurrences can hurt the vulnerable, and stirs deep thought about what needs to be done next.

Coastal communities have long been protected by natural defences like mangrove forests and man-made defences such as seawalls. But the testimony of REEL Guyana shows that what is there may not be enough.

All this and more are communicated by this striking new documentary which adds urgency to the need for collective action on climate change.

In the documentary, Arjoon is guided by valuable knowledge from Marine Biologist and Environmentalist, Annette Arjoon-Martins and Geochemist and Paleoclimatologist, Andrea Dutton.

They tap into their respective knowledge bases to help REEL Guyana tell a story of Guyana’s changing coastline.

“We hope to start a national conversation about our vulnerability being a low lying coastal region, particularly among the younger generation who will be affected,” Arjoon told Kaieteur News.

Coast Land premieres on Friday at 7pm on the REEL Guyana Facebook Page.