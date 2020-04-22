Guyana records 67th COVID-19 case

Latest update April 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

The Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that Guyana has recorded its 67th case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Up to press time yesterday, the deaths remained at seven. These cases have been spread across Regions One, Three, Four, Six, Seven and Ten.
The surveillance report by the Health Ministry revealed that 348 individuals have been tested thus far for the disease, of which 281 came back negative.
The number of persons in the Health Ministry’s institutional isolation facilities continues to increase, as a total of 51 persons were recorded yesterday. However, the numbers in the quarantine facility decreased yesterday from 21 on Sunday to 17 yesterday. Five have developed worsened conditions and are seeking further treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital.
Region Four still accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the country.
There have been 2,202 calls made to the COVID-19 hotline.
Globally, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has recorded 2,241,359 confirmed cases with 152,551 deaths. While in the Region of the Americas, there are 821,860 confirmed cases with 38,258 deaths.
“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus is spread primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” WHO has advised.

