Guerrilla warfare inside the PNC intensifies

I am not going to allow autocrats in the PNC and AFC to sue me. I am familiar with the saying of the older folks whom I grew up in front of in Wortmanville. It goes like this; “I am too old to climb court step.” There are internecine factional energies bursting out inside the PNC.

One cabal is led by “the Bai Shanlin maan” hereafter refer to as LHT. The other faction consists of David Granger and a group loyal to him. Interestingly, these two compartments have no use for the AFC except for a strong AFC man, who has a violent, conspiratorial side to him. I know this from my sensitive, risky research into the “Buxton Troubles.”

The AFC mandarins are not consulted on the intrigues that are taking place to continue the rigging of the 2020 elections. They have been reduced to the role of sycophants as witnessed by AFC’s column in the Kaieteur News last Sunday. From now until the rigging stops and the world sees that the APNU+AFC lost the elections, the AFC will confine itself to parroting the sermons of the PNC and its insane fanatics that the APNU+AFC won the election.

There is sufficient evidence to point the analyst in the direction of a power struggle inside the PNC. Granger openly defied Harmon and told the world that his government did not enter into a contract with a PR firm in the US. My sources told me Granger did not know about the arrangement with the LLB people and was not even told about it and did not even see the dossier.

I trust my source, who is very high up the PNC ladder, and it is through our conversation I was asked to make reference to Granger not knowing about LLB. In my column yesterday, I criticized Granger for his attitude to the LLB thing. I still hold to my assessment. If he did not know, he should have levelled with the nation and admit that he did not know. He would have saved his credibility.

Secondly, I have been reliably informed that Mr. Granger is in a mood where he has become implacable. This relates to the identification of him as a US citizen. From the time those words in reference to him being a US citizen hit the airwaves, Granger’s anger has boiled over.

It is this issue that has led to the intensification of the guerrilla warfare that has broken out inside the PNC since Granger contacted the Barbadian PM to witness the recounting of the ballots. My sources tell me that Granger is becoming a lonely man inside the corridor of power because his chagrin is running deeply and there isn’t a group of strong PNC mandarins backing him.

Before we move on to the actual guerrilla tactics playing out, there is the second piece of evidence that Granger is fighting back. The president told his subordinates that he was embarrassed that his government wanted the CARICOM team and foreign observers to be quarantined. I was told that CARICOM officials and some envoys based in Guyana contacted the president and said that such an edict was personally insulting. Mr. Granger was understanding and agreed to remove that silly instruction from Moses Nagamootoo.

So what is going to happen now? There is a whistle-blower or whistle-blowers inside the PNC that are feeding information to the media about high and brazen corruption in the gang led by the LHT faction fighting Granger.” There is an operation taking place up far up the East Coast where one of Granger’s detractors in the PNC is the owner. The front man is a close relative with a Portuguese last name. This is corruption on a huge scale.

I was on the Naim Chan morning show on channel 6 just before the March 2 poll when someone called, informed me about the operation and asked me to visit the site. I did. That is an investment that involves hundreds of millions of dollars. So I knew about this thing before I was contacted yesterday about it. I think Naim Chan too knows about it. But I cannot speak for him. We in the media know about it. We in the media know about the mansion in Florida.

From all that I am seeing and hearing I believe Mr. Granger wants the election mess over and done with. I do not know if he will cave in to the LHT faction that is fighting him, meaning if they choose not to accept election defeat, he will go along with them when this whole damn nightmare comes to an end.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)