Former MP responds to blood bank’s dire need

In answer to the call by the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) Director, Dr. Pedro Lewis, former PPP/C Member of Parliament (MP), Harry Gill, yesterday decided to donate blood at the
New Amsterdam Hospital in Berbice.
Gill said he is a regular blood donor who is concerned that the ongoing crisis facing the nation with the Coronavirus may be discouraging others who may wish to donate at this critical time.
He assured that the process is safe and does not pose any risk of contamination.
Gill also called upon former Members of Parliament, especially former ministers of government, to lead by example by donating blood to save the lives of those desperately in need.
