Farmer missing after Coast Guard vessel slams into his boat

By Romario Blair

A 32-year-old man is missing and feared dead, after a coast guard vessel collided with his boat Monday night in the Pomeroon River.

The missing man has been identified as Ryan Khayum, a farmer who lives in the Lower Pomeroon River. According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the accident occurred sometime around 21:00hrs.

Based on reports, Khayum was returning from Charity after delivering produce Monday afternoon. Also in the aluminum boat, which was powered by a 15hp outboard engine, was Khayum’s wife and his two uncles.

At the said time, a Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard vessel was heading in the same direction, just a few meters behind. The vessel was at the time returning to the Coast Guard base at the mouth of the Pomeroon River. Without any warning, the Coast Guard vessel slammed into the farmer’s boat, immediately causing it to capsize. Relatives, who were trapped beneath the capsized boat, said that the last thing they saw was Khayum’s hands, before he finally went down.

The man’s wife and his two uncles were later rescued by a neighbour. They were taken to Charity where they were treated at the Oscar Joseph District Hospital. The Coast Guard ranks on the other hand were taken to the Charity Police Station, where, according to reports, they were tested and found to be way over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Mother of the missing man, Debby Khayum, said that her son previously worked in the mining sector and started a farming business recently. According to the bereaved woman, “My son leave (home) yesterday [Monday] afternoon about four to carry produce to sell… I didn’t see him come back but I got the message that he was involved in an accident and they can’t find him…”

The woman said that she decided to travel to Charity and upon reaching there, she learnt that her son’s wife was hospitalized and one of her two cousins (her son’s uncles who were in the boat) sustained a blow to his feet as result of the accident. “These Coast Guards were drunk; is not the first time they doing it. People in the water (were) asking them to throw the life jacket and long after they throw one life jacket and (they) see all them people in the water,” said the distraught woman.

The man’s family has since commenced a search for his body. According to a statement issued by the GDF, Coast Guard ranks have joined the search for the missing man.

It was also pointed out that initial investigations reveal that the Coast Guard vessel, a GDFS HAWK 1028, had four ranks on board and was returning from Charity to its Floating Base when the incident occurred. The other vessel, the statement confirmed, was carrying four occupants and “following the incident, three of them were recovered alive and transported to the Charity Hospital. One of the men is currently unaccounted for.”

The GDF has since commenced a Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.