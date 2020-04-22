Dem boys seh… Mingo used to bring fuss in Maths

Latest update April 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 22, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
A father died and in his will he lef 5 cows to be equally divided between he two sons.
De eldest son tun to de youngest and say, “me guh tek four cows and you guh tek one.”
De youngest son said, “dat is nah haff and haff.”
De eldest son turned to he and say: “Wah is haff of 5?”
De youngest son say “2 and ½.”
De eldest den say: “You can’t tek haff of a cow so we gat to make de 2 and ½ into 3, and den add one which mek it 4.”
De youngest son turn to he elder brother and ask: “Who teach you Maths?”
De eldest son said, “Mingo!”
Dem boys hear anada story. A man ask he gyal fuh send he $5,000. He call she later and tell she: “I ask yuh fuh send $5,000 and yuh send me $500. Is who learn yuh fuh count?”
She replied: “Mingo!”
Mingo seh he is genius. He seh he fix a puzzle in 3 months. Lolofield seh: “Dah is ah lang time.”
Mingo replied: “Nah, look here on the box. It say 4 to 6 years.”
Dem boys seh Mingo gat everybody confused. Even the Queen of England confused. She ain’t even know how much grandchildren she gat now.
Talk half and wait for more ‘fuffuckle’ during the recount!
Apr 22, 2020Daren Sammy will return as captain of the St. Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season. Sammy has just finished a coaching stint in Pakistan and he will be back in his playing shirt this season. He will be...
Apr 22, 2020
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 20, 2020
I am not going to allow autocrats in the PNC and AFC to sue me. I am familiar with the saying of the older folks whom I grew... more
The problems with the 1997 elections were linked to the results of District Four. There has never been an investigation into... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]