Dem boys seh… Mingo used to bring fuss in Maths

A father died and in his will he lef 5 cows to be equally divided between he two sons.

De eldest son tun to de youngest and say, “me guh tek four cows and you guh tek one.”

De youngest son said, “dat is nah haff and haff.”

De eldest son turned to he and say: “Wah is haff of 5?”

De youngest son say “2 and ½.”

De eldest den say: “You can’t tek haff of a cow so we gat to make de 2 and ½ into 3, and den add one which mek it 4.”

De youngest son turn to he elder brother and ask: “Who teach you Maths?”

De eldest son said, “Mingo!”

Dem boys hear anada story. A man ask he gyal fuh send he $5,000. He call she later and tell she: “I ask yuh fuh send $5,000 and yuh send me $500. Is who learn yuh fuh count?”

She replied: “Mingo!”

Mingo seh he is genius. He seh he fix a puzzle in 3 months. Lolofield seh: “Dah is ah lang time.”

Mingo replied: “Nah, look here on the box. It say 4 to 6 years.”

Dem boys seh Mingo gat everybody confused. Even the Queen of England confused. She ain’t even know how much grandchildren she gat now.

Talk half and wait for more ‘fuffuckle’ during the recount!