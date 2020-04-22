Latest update April 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Daren Sammy to Captain St. Lucia Zouks in 2020

Apr 22, 2020 Sports 0

Daren Sammy will return as captain of the St. Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season.

Daren Sammy

Sammy has just finished a coaching stint in Pakistan and he will be back in his playing shirt this season. He will be captaining his home franchise once again! He has been part of the St. Lucia Zouks franchise since the inception of CPL in 2013.
Coach Andy Flower weighed in on Sammy’s appointment saying: “I can’t wait to work closely with Daren and for the island of St. Lucia. I worked with Daren five years ago when he captained the Peshawar team in the Pakistan Super League and we thoroughly enjoyed our time together. I know how passionate he is about his island and its cricket and we will do everything within our power to bring fun, entertainment, and success to St. Lucia.”
Sammy is excited to be retained by the Zouks and to be captaining this year. He said: “The franchise is dear to my heart and this year I am honored to lead the franchise one more time. Playing at home with passionate fans and the calibre of players I anticipate will be retained; I expect to bring silverware to St. Lucia. St. Lucia Zouks is well on its way in securing its team of players and looks forward to a successful year of cricket in St. Lucia.”
The CPL is scheduled to take place between 19 August and 26 September but the tournament organisers are currently watching the current situation with COVID-19 closely and are liaising with medical advisors and governments.

More in this category

Sports

Daren Sammy to Captain St. Lucia Zouks in 2020

Daren Sammy to Captain St. Lucia Zouks in 2020

Apr 22, 2020

Daren Sammy will return as captain of the St. Lucia Zouks for the 2020 season. Sammy has just finished a coaching stint in Pakistan and he will be back in his playing shirt this season. He will be...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians (Part 9) Lara breaks Sir Garry’s record at ARG

What cricket means to West Indians (Part 9) Lara...

Apr 22, 2020

“His leadership and philosophy served as a guiding principle,”

“His leadership and philosophy served as a...

Apr 21, 2020

‘It was difficult to play for West Indies in the 80s’ says former WI ‘B’ Batsman Andy Jackman

‘It was difficult to play for West Indies in...

Apr 21, 2020

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

Apr 21, 2020

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite celebrated by GCA of NY Inc. – Remembered as a true son of Guyana

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite...

Apr 20, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • THE OLD BAG OF TRICKS

    The problems with the 1997 elections were linked to the results of District Four. There has never been an investigation into... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]yahoo.com

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019