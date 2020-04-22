Bauxite shipping company calls it a day; 132 workers affected

Since 2005, Oldendorff Carriers Guyana Inc. (OCGI) has been performing a barging and transshipment operation for bauxite exports on the Berbice River.

However, the decade and a half service is ending.

The German-headquartered company has announced the wrapping up of operations.

“Unfortunately, OCGI’s customer in Guyana has decided to suspend and mothball its operation in Guyana and thus not to extend the operational contract with OCGI. Consequently, OCGI is forced to wind down operations in Guyana. OCGI currently employs 132 Guyanese in the Berbice region,” a statement said yesterday.

OCGI said that on Monday, it delivered the Letters of Notice to the office of the Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle, and to the workers’ union.

“The company will work closely with the Chief Labour Officer to ensure that the wind-down is done in accordance with Guyanese law. The company will also work together with the Ministry of Social Protection and the Department of Labour to ensure that all employees receive their due compensation under Guyanese law.”

According to the company, wherever possible, OCGI will work with its employees, the government and other stakeholders to re-deploy the workers affected by the wind-down.

“It is with the deepest regret that OCGI must close its operations in Guyana. Over the past 15 years, OCGI has developed a very dedicated and loyal workforce who have performed very well, often under difficult conditions.”

OCGI said it is very proud of what it has achieved together with its employees in Guyana.

OCGI has developed wonderful working relationships with the people of Guyana, particularly in New Amsterdam and up the Berbice River, and the company is truly sad to leave this beautiful country.

In 2005, Oldendorff Carriers signed a long term contract with the Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI), owned by Rusal, for a bauxite transshipment operation on the Berbice River in Guyana.

Bauxite is the primary raw material for the production of aluminum.

Rusal is one of the largest bauxite company in the world but has been facing major problems in Guyana. It has been clashing with workers over its treatment of them, work conditions and other issues.

The Coalition Government has also been questioning their tax payments after the company consistently declared no profits since coming here.

BCGI halted operations early this year, over a claim it is not getting duty free fuel.

Since then, the operations at Kurubuka and Aroaima, Upper Berbice River has been at a standstill with angry workers, who have been fired, blocking the Berbice River in protest.

The loss of Oldendorff workers now would be tough on the Coalition, which is also battling the fallouts from Elections 2020 and COVID-19. The latter has resulted in a partial lockdown of the country.