String of break-ins at Number 56 Village – alcohol, home appliances and cash stolen

Three homes and a business place were the targets of thieves yesterday morning at Number 56 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to Gansham Totaram who operates his liquor shop at Lot 17 A Number 56 Village, he was alerted around 3:00 am yesterday by a relative who was passing with his bus on the Number 56 Public Road, after he noticed that the front entrance to the business place was open earlier than usual.

Totaram told Kaieteur News that he lives opposite the business place and only operates his liquor shop on the premises that was broken into.

He said that after he was alerted, he ventured over and noticed that indeed the front entrance was open, but the grillwork remained in place, so he decided to check around the back.

Upon checking, he noticed the back door ajar, prompting him to make further checks inside. Totaram said when he entered the entire place was ransacked. He immediately contacted the police. Checks revealed that the burglars stole a quantity of expensive liquor and beer. Approximately US$$4000 that he had stashed in the shop was also taken and a total of $14,000 in local currency.

Meanwhile, this publication was also informed that the homes of three overseas-based Guyanese were broken into and items were stolen.

In one of those incidents, it was disclosed that household appliances inclusive of a microwave, flat-screen television, pressure washer, water pump, gas bottles, cooking pots and pans amounting to approximately $700,000 were stolen.

It is unclear how many items were stolen from the two other buildings, but police launched an investigation, and reportedly recovered some of the items in a house in the said village yesterday morning.

Three persons of interest are said to be in custody.