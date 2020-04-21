Manhunt launched as four inmates escape from Lusignan Prison

A manhunt has been launched to locate four inmates who jumped the eastern fence of the Lusignan Prison and escaped early yesterday morning. According to prison officials, the men escaped around 03:46 hrs during very heavy rainfall.

At roll-call, around 06:15hrs, the men were discovered missing since they didn’t answer to their names.

Two of the escapees are murder accused, one is being held for the possession of narcotics and the other for robbery and robbery under arms.

When contacted, Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels confirmed that Anthony Padmore, Kenraul Perez, Sasnarine Bisnauth, and Ganesh Dhanraj, all escaped from the Holding Bay at Lusignan Prison.

Padmore, 26, of Ogle Street, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, was serving a three-year sentence for trafficking narcotics.

According to a release from the prison service, Padmore was admitted to the prison on February 28, 2020, and his next of kin is his mother, Juliet Cameron of Juicetown, Berbice.

Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, was on remand for murder, he was admitted to the prison on January 24, 2020. His father Kendall Perez, of Timehri, is listed as his next of kin.

Bisnauth, 24, of 22 Tuschen Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara, is charged for two counts of robbery and armed robbery. His next of kin was listed as his mother Bibi Inshanal, of 9 Anna Catherina, West Coast Demerara. He was admitted to the prison on January 6, 2020.

And Dhanraj, 32, of Facade, Parika, West Coast Demerara, was on remand for murder. He was admitted to the prison on April 4, 2017, his next of kin was listed as his mother Pearl Perrier, of Parika, West Coast Demerara.

Prison officials say that the relevant CCTV footage has been examined, and the Guyana Police Force was alerted. All the ranks that were on duty at the time when the prisoners escaped have been interviewed and are said to be cooperating.

“So far, no rank has been found culpable. Every effort is being made to effect the recapture of the four escapees,” prison authorities say.