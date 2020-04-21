Health Ministry refutes claims of not helping all regions in COVID-19 fight

Latest update April 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence in a statement has refuted claims that were made by some health care workers, of not receiving help from the Government in the fight against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“It is disheartening that there are some serving in administrative positions in the Health Sector, who would on numerous occasions publicly state that they received no support from the Government in the national fight against the spread of COVID-19. This is a blatant untruth,” the Health Minister said.
She added that “during this time the leadership of our country will be tested. Despite one’s personal views and postures the protection, advancement and development of the people should be our major concern”.
The Health Minister said that in keeping with its mandate, the Ministry will continue to effectively deliver quality health care throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.
According to Minister Lawrence, the Health Ministry has provided medical supplies and equipment to every region to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement highlighted that Region 10 was not excluded from the assistance provided by the Government. On Sunday boxes of supplies were delivered to the Regional Health Administration in Region 10.
While reassuring the nation’s citizens, Minister Lawrence said that the Ministry of Public Health will continue to support its Administrators and Health Care Workers in their critical efforts of protecting the Guyanese public against COVID-19.
Minister Lawrence also expressed her gratitude to the Health Care workers for their yeoman service.
The Ministry of Public Health also reminded the public to adhere to the safety protocols that they have been issuing since the beginning of the pandemic.
Apr 21, 2020– Ivor Carrington On passing of former Pele FC President, William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite Former President of the Pele Football Club (PFC), William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who succumbed to the...
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 20, 2020
Apr 20, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
There is a serious virus named nagana, whose rampage resembles that of COVID-19. It is transmitted, like the coronavirus... more
The presence of international observers for the recount of the ballots cast during the 2020 general and regional elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]