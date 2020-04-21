Health Ministry refutes claims of not helping all regions in COVID-19 fight

Latest update April 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence in a statement has refuted claims that were made by some health care workers, of not receiving help from the Government in the fight against the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
“It is disheartening that there are some serving in administrative positions in the Health Sector, who would on numerous occasions publicly state that they received no support from the Government in the national fight against the spread of COVID-19. This is a blatant untruth,” the Health Minister said.
She added that “during this time the leadership of our country will be tested. Despite one’s personal views and postures the protection, advancement and development of the people should be our major concern”.
The Health Minister said that in keeping with its mandate, the Ministry will continue to effectively deliver quality health care throughout the length and breadth of Guyana.
According to Minister Lawrence, the Health Ministry has provided medical supplies and equipment to every region to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement highlighted that Region 10 was not excluded from the assistance provided by the Government. On Sunday boxes of supplies were delivered to the Regional Health Administration in Region 10.
While reassuring the nation’s citizens, Minister Lawrence said that the Ministry of Public Health will continue to support its Administrators and Health Care Workers in their critical efforts of protecting the Guyanese public against COVID-19.
Minister Lawrence also expressed her gratitude to the Health Care workers for their yeoman service.
The Ministry of Public Health also reminded the public to adhere to the safety protocols that they have been issuing since the beginning of the pandemic.

