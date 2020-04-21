Health Ministry encourages public to use more home-made masks

While encouraging the use of masks as a form of protection against the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 disease, the Health Ministry says that home-made masks should be the preferred option of the general public.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Boyle explained that the use of the surgical masks and N95s by the public only depletes the already limited supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available for frontline health workers.

Boyle noted that the issue of limited supplies is a universal one—it is happening all over the world.

“So, we are encouraging the use of face masks by the public, but we want people to use the home-made cloth masks as a preferred option to the surgical and N95s which is much needed by frontline medical professionals at this time.”

Further, Dr. Boyle said that the Health Ministry is encouraging the public to use the prescribed forms of protection in addition to practicing social distancing which will help the country flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“The cloth masks do not offer 100% protection it’s not foolproof, but what it does is help to stop the spread of droplets from someone already infected with the disease preventing it from spreading to another person,” added Dr. Boyle.

The DCMO said that the Health Ministry is nonetheless heartened that Guyanese have taken the initiative to practice methods which will safeguard them against the infectious disease.

“It ‘s encouraging to see more people wearing masks and practicing good personal hygiene (hand washing and social distancing) since it will go a long way in helping Guyana in its fight against COVID-19.”

The DCMO’s statement comes weeks after, Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Dr. Zulfikar Bux initiated the ‘everyone wear a mask’ campaign in Guyana. Dr. Bux in a newspaper column noted that wearing a face mask when you go out can help to protect others and it will come back to protect you and your loved ones.

“It is very evident that if everyone wears a mask, we will be able to drastically slow this infection and prevent many complications and deaths. We have all seen what the COVID-19 (coronavirus) infection is doing worldwide. Guyana and Guyanese are not immune to this infection. Let’s be responsible and fight this together before it’s too late and we are all overwhelmed and affected,” Dr. Bux had said in his appeal to the public.

He also noted that we need to prevent shortages of masks as the healthcare providers need them daily, especially the N95 masks.

“We should let our healthcare providers use those, and use the regular masks when we are in the public. The people of the Czech Republic came together and started making their own masks and sharing with those who didn’t have. Face masks that prevent the virus spread are easy to make.”

“You can use cloth made of cotton and sew two layers together, attach a hairpin to adjust it to fit your nose, and attach two elastic hair ties to fit on your ears.

There are numerous videos on YouTube that show how to make a facemask even with coffee filters,” the doctor added.