Guyana records 66th case of COVID-19

Latest update April 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health announced yesterday that Guyana has recorded its 66th case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Up to press time last evening, the deaths remained at seven. These cases have been spread across Regions 1, 3, 4, 6 and 7.
The surveillance report by the health ministry revealed that 328 individuals have been tested thus far for the disease, of which 262 came back as negative results.
The number of persons in the health ministry’s institutional isolation facilities continues to rise, as a total 50 persons were recorded yesterday. However the numbers in the quarantine facility decreased yesterday from 21 on Sunday, to 17 yesterday. Five have developed worsened conditions and seeking further treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Region Four still accounts for more than 80% of cases in the country.
There have been 2,202 calls made to the COVID-19 hotline.
Globally, WHO has recorded 2,241,359 confirmed cases with 152,551 deaths. While in the Region of the Americas there are 821,860 confirmed cases with 38,258 deaths.
“Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol-based rub frequently and not touching your face. The COVID-19 virus is spread primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow),” the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised.
