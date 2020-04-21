Latest update April 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM’S role in declaring the winner should be a mere formality

Apr 21, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

The way the law has been setup since 1992 (with the counting of ballots at place of poll) has made the role of GECOM in the declaration of the winner a mere formality.
Consider these steps:
(1) At close of polling, ballots are counted at the polling station, supervised by Presiding Officer, assisted by counting agents, and witnessed by party agents. The votes earned by parties are recorded on Statements of Poll (SOPs). SOPs are officially stamped, signed by several officials and copies are given to party agents. Copies are forwarded to Returning Officers of each district. One copy is posted outside every polling station.
(2) Returning Officers’ job (one for each of 10-districts) is to tabulate the numbers in columns for all the SOPs in his district – and then forward those numbers to Election HQs.
(3) Elections HQs receive the numbers from each of 10-districts, tabulate them in columns (one column for each party) – and then announce the winners.
It is a very simple process. No oversimplification is intended here. Counting, recording on SOPs and transmission of the numbers to ROs, and from ROs to HQs – all of these processes cannot take more than 3-4 hours. And, therefore the law should require that the winner must be declared by midnight on the day of the elections.
There is no room for breakdowns. Modern technology – computers, I-phones, regular telephones – can guarantee the transmission of numbers of votes won by each party before midnight on polling day.
Most important of all. By midnight on the day of polling, the parties’ HQs already know the votes won by all parties – they had collected copies of SOPs from their agents and did their own tabulations. And, they sit and wait for the official declaration from GECOM.
Gecom’s declaration is a mere a formality.
So, what has broken down to cause Guyana not to know the results of the election, now 7-weeks after the election? GECOM is the problem. It is not a bona fide Electoral Commission. All Guyanese can identify the one specific area where the system broke down. RO Clarimont Mingo refused to tabulate the SOPs. He was determined to sabotage the tabulation process. Mingo’s malfeasance in itself, though a felony fraud, is in itself not so bad as GECOM’s refusal to replace him with another officer who would have completed the tabulation of SOPs and declare the R4 results within a reasonable time slot.
What is also awful is that the ruling party the PNC (or APNU) has refused to be truthful about what the SOPs in their possession say. PNC is complicit in the electoral fraud. And, it is clear to all Guyanese – and indeed to the 5-teams of International Observers that GECOM is itself a criminal agency of the State.
Mike Persaud

More in this category

Sports

“His leadership and philosophy served as a guiding principle,”

“His leadership and philosophy served as a guiding principle,”

Apr 21, 2020

– Ivor Carrington On passing of former Pele FC President, William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite Former President of the Pele Football Club (PFC), William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who succumbed to the...
Read More
‘It was difficult to play for West Indies in the 80s’ says former WI ‘B’ Batsman Andy Jackman

‘It was difficult to play for West Indies in...

Apr 21, 2020

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

Apr 21, 2020

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite celebrated by GCA of NY Inc. – Remembered as a true son of Guyana

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite...

Apr 20, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians (Part 8)… Viv Richards continues Windies winning ways

What cricket means to West Indians (Part...

Apr 20, 2020

Britton looking for Gold at Caribbean C/ships – Urges athletes to practice social distancing

Britton looking for Gold at Caribbean C/ships...

Apr 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019