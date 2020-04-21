Extended period of school closure… Parents urged to utilise e-learning, other resources

As a consequence of the extended closure of schools, the Ministry of Education is to provide guidance to parents and guardians for homeschooling their children.

As was previously announced, the Ministry of Education is encouraging parents and guardians to visit the Ministry of Education’s website on https://bit.ly/39Y698S to access National Grade Six (NGSA) Practice Test Papers in the four core areas (English, Science, Social Studies and Mathematics).

Parents and guardians are also advised to take advantage of the textbooks and other learning material that can be accessed on the Ministry’s website for specific guidance Nursery Text Books https://education.gov.gy/…/nursery-school…/nursery-text-books, Primary Text Books; https://education.gov.gy/…/primary-school…/primary-text-books and Secondary Text Books; https://education.gov.gy/…/secondary-text-books.

The Ministry also recommends other Educational Websites such the Math Games website, Study Jams! – studyjams.scholastic.com/studyjam; Khan Academy – www.khanacademy.org; Fun Fonix – www.funfonix.com; Starfall – www.starfall.com; Oxford Owl – www.oxfordowl.co.uk; Brain Central – www.braincentral.online and the learning Hub – www.learninghub.online.

In addition to those measures outlined above, the Ministry of Education has taken the following actions at the secondary and tertiary levels: Teachers are advised under the guidance of the Chief Education Officer to engage students via Zoom, Skype and other similar electronic means.

The Technical Team at the Ministry is continuously working to upgrade the support provided to teachers and students. In this regard, the Ministry is in discussion with international development partners to establish additional e-learning platforms including e-testing for students.

Educational programmes will also be aired on the radio stations at Mahdia, Bartica, Essequibo, Mabaruma, Lethem and Annai. Students can continue to listen to Broadcasts to schools for Grade 3 – 6 at 13:00h daily on NCN Radio.

National Grade Six Past Papers will be available in the Tuesday and Thursday editions of the Guyana Chronicle.

The University of Guyana remains closed as was previously announced.

In communities with limited opportunities for e-learning platforms (i.e. regions one, seven, eight and nine) and selected rural communities, workbooks for learners have been provided.

The Ministry said that it has acquired and is in the process of distributing learning materials for special needs learners, primarily at the nursery and primary levels.

It will continue to provide updates via radio and television.

Students can tune into the Guyana Learning Channel (Channel 42/Cable 29) to access the following, Nursery Programme (06:00h – 09:00h), Primary Programmes (09:00h – 12:00h) and Documentaries (12:00h – 13:00h) and Secondary Programmes (13:00 – 15:00h). To continue listening to the radio broadcasts of the Interactive Radio Instruction for Grades 1 – 3 daily, the timings are Grade 1 09:30h – 10:00h, Grade 2 10:30h – 11:00h and Grade 3 13:00h – 13:30hrs.