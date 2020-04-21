Driver, porter jailed 4 years, fined for trafficking narcotics

Latest update April 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty-eight-year-old Lawrence Harper, a porter, of 592 Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, and Stanley Mann, 32, a driver, of 7 Industry, East Coast Demerara, were yesterday jailed and fined for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.
Harper and Mann were jointly charged with two counts of the offence.
They appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court.
The unrepresented men pleaded guilty to both charges after they were read to them.
They were then sentenced to four years’ imprisonment on each charge and fined $240,300. The sentences are to run concurrently.
