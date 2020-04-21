Latest update April 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver, porter jailed 4 years, fined for trafficking narcotics

Apr 21, 2020 News 0

Twenty-eight-year-old Lawrence Harper, a porter, of 592 Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, and Stanley Mann, 32, a driver, of 7 Industry, East Coast Demerara, were yesterday jailed and fined for the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Stanley Mann

Lawrence Harper

Harper and Mann were jointly charged with two counts of the offence.
They appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune in the Linden Magistrate’s Court.
The unrepresented men pleaded guilty to both charges after they were read to them.
They were then sentenced to four years’ imprisonment on each charge and fined $240,300. The sentences are to run concurrently.

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

“His leadership and philosophy served as a guiding principle,”

“His leadership and philosophy served as a guiding principle,”

Apr 21, 2020

– Ivor Carrington On passing of former Pele FC President, William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite Former President of the Pele Football Club (PFC), William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who succumbed to the...
Read More
‘It was difficult to play for West Indies in the 80s’ says former WI ‘B’ Batsman Andy Jackman

‘It was difficult to play for West Indies in...

Apr 21, 2020

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

Apr 21, 2020

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite celebrated by GCA of NY Inc. – Remembered as a true son of Guyana

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite...

Apr 20, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians (Part 8)… Viv Richards continues Windies winning ways

What cricket means to West Indians (Part...

Apr 20, 2020

Britton looking for Gold at Caribbean C/ships – Urges athletes to practice social distancing

Britton looking for Gold at Caribbean C/ships...

Apr 19, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019