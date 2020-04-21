CJIA doing internal work during downtime

Latest update April 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) is using the current downtime to attend to internal work as lockdown measures remain in place at the country’s two international airports.
Both the CJIA and Eugene F. Correia International Airports were closed to international flights at midnight on March 18 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana.
Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson was present on Saturday for the departure of 150 Canadian citizens as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.
“We are taking this opportunity to do as much work internally that we can,” he stated.
“The airport is a 24-hour operation, and it is quite difficult to get to certain places, so we are taking the opportunity.”
He added that once the restrictions were lifted, it would be back to regular operation at the country’s main port of entry.
“When the Ministry of Health [and] the National COVID-19 Task Force assesses the whole country, we will decide whether to re-open the airport or not. Right now, it is closed until May 3.”
Initially, the airports were to be closed for 14 days; however, the Ministry of Public Health and the COVID-19 Ministerial Taskforce subsequently extended that period.
Saturday’s humanitarian flight by airline, WestJet, was the first time the airline had ever made a direct trip to Guyana. Another flight is scheduled for Monday when more Canadian nationals will be departing.Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana Lilian Chatterjee said 600 Canadians stranded here had indicated their wish to return to Canada.The Ambassador said her embassy will review the number of Canadians left and will work with the National COVID-19 taskforce to get approval for those who wish to return to Canada.
She thanked the government for helping and “understanding the need and being very accommodating with us.”
The High Commission of Canada to Guyana is reminding that Canadians in Guyana can still contact its offices at telephone numbers 660-8712 or 608-7012 for assistance.
Apr 21, 2020– Ivor Carrington On passing of former Pele FC President, William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite Former President of the Pele Football Club (PFC), William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who succumbed to the...
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 21, 2020
Apr 20, 2020
Apr 20, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
There is a serious virus named nagana, whose rampage resembles that of COVID-19. It is transmitted, like the coronavirus... more
The presence of international observers for the recount of the ballots cast during the 2020 general and regional elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]