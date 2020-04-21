Adherence to COVID-19 social distancing measures still not as expected

With the number of COVID-19 cases now at 66, and the death toll at 7, it is expected that Guyanese will take heed of the necessary precautions implemented to protect themselves and their families against the novel Coronavirus.

The Government, in order to strengthen containment measures issued an order closing public gathering at places of entertainment, including bars, clubs, gymnasiums, night clubs, restaurants and swimming pools, between the hours of 18:00 hours and 06:00 hours (6:00 pm and 6 am). This order also included strict social distancing measures, only allowing a limited amount of persons to be gathered in a public place.

Head of the COVID-19 Task Force, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo had reported that the compliance level with the social distancing measures across the ten administrative regions was commendable.

However, there are still a few Guyanese who are failing to adhere to measures set in place by the Task Force. Even more worrying is the fact that the simple social distancing measures are not being observed. Some persons are still operating as if it is business as usual.

In addition to everyday steps to prevent COVID-19, keeping space between you and others is one of the best ways available to avoid being exposed to this virus and slowing the spread locally and across the country. But during an examination of the hotspots in the capital city, persons are still gathered in relatively large gatherings, somewhat oblivious to the potential danger.

A number of shoppers gathered at the Bourda Market, flocking the stalls to buy fruits and other necessities. And while the majority wore masks on their face, the masks were covering their chins rather than their noses and mouths.

Further, on the East Bank of Demerara, a popular bar was seen packed with patrons, with beers in their hands and without masks.

At Patentia on the West Bank of Demerara, a religious function was packed with over 100 persons, some wearing masks and others without.

Citizens are being repeatedly asked to adhere to the COVID-19 measures in place, to ensure that the mortality rate stays low. One important factor in aiding this is wearing a mask when out in the public. Wearing a mask can reduce the likelihood of transmission from early asymptomatic cases or asymptomatic cases.

Wearing a face mask stops people from becoming infected by blocking most airborne droplets filled with virus from being inhaled.

Protection only comes when the masks are used properly.