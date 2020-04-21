Latest update April 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

AAG content with hosting CARIFTA Games in 2022

Apr 21, 2020 Sports

The President of the Amateur Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) Aubrey Hutson has confirmed during an interview with Kaieteur Sport yesterday that the one year push back of the Caribbean Free Trade Association (CARIFTA) junior athletics championship will in no way adversely affect the local organising committee’s preparation for the 50th edition of the games.

Aubrey Hutson

AAG okay is hosting 50th CARIFTA Games in 2022 instead of next year.

Last week, the President of the North American and Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC); Mike Sands, confirmed that the 49th CARIFTA games which were scheduled for Bermuda earlier this month will be pushed back until next year which alternately means that the ‘land of many waters’ will host the historic 50th championship in 2022 instead.
Hutson commented that, “Although we were supposed to host the games next year, we have agreed to allow Bermuda the opportunity to host the event in 20201 instead. It is important that we show regional unity especially during these times and allow the island the opportunity to be a part of the biggest regional youth track & field championships.”
The sport administrator added that, “We’ve been offered an additional year to plan for the 50th games which in itself is a moment of significance in addition to being the first CARIFTA championships held in Guyana and we believe that the extra time will work in our favour to help us organise an event worthy of this important milestone.”“It will also give our athletes a little more elbow room to prepare for these championships. More importantly, with the current political situation in Guyana and the Global economic crisis, it will allow for more time for things to stabilise before we can talk to sponsors.”
More importantly, Hutson, explained that it is the priority to flatten the covid-19 curve and as directed by health authorities, this can only be done by practicing social distancing. “There won’t be any CARIFTA games next year if this disease is not brought under control,” the AAG head concluded.

New 2019