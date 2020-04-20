Wisroc’s visually-impaired man identified as latest COVID-19 victim

Guyana‘s latest victim of the Covid-19 has been identified Sydney Trellis called ‘Jacket’, a 49-year-old visually-impaired man from the Government Housing Scheme in Wismar, Region 10.

Trellis is recorded as the nation’s 7th Coronavirus fatality.

He passed away on Saturday night in the Intensive Care Unit of the Georgetown Public Hospital, after about two weeks of undergoing treatment.

On April 8 last, a release from the Region Ten Regional Democratic Council (RDC) stated that a patient, now identified as Trellis, was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex after he exhibited symptoms of the virus.

The RDC said that health officials confirmed that Trellis was transferred to Georgetown Hospital for a higher level of care, after he tested positive for COVID -19.

The RDC, in the statement, noted that the visually impaired man has accommodated overseas guests at his home prior to falling ill.

The RDC said it is suspected that the patient may have contracted the virus from his overseas guests, since he had not left his home prior to falling ill.

Trellis’s death is recorded more than a week after the passing of 77-year-old Colonel John Lewis.

Lewis, a former head of the Guyana People’s Militia, prominent engineer, and sports enthusiast also passed away at the ICU of the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The engineer had reportedly lost his wife to pneumonia-related complications last March. Lewis would have worked over the years in a number of areas, including at the state-owned water company. The engineer had been assigned recently to the Sheriff Street/Mandela Avenue expansion project.

It was late last week that the country’s first fatality, 52-year-old Ratna Baboolall, was cremated…more than a month after her death.