Tipoff leads cops to ganja, coke find in minibus at Mabura

On Saturday, about 09:00hrs, police acting on intelligence gathered, intercepted a minibus at Mabura, Upper Demerara River where a search was conducted.

The police ranks found 89 grams of cocaine and 6,818 grams of cannabis.

According to the police, two persons inclusive of the driver are in custody pending charges.

Meanwhile, Berbice cops said that they too acted on information and stopped a car on the # 59 Village Road , Corentyne, about 14:30hrs.

“A search of the vehicle revealed fifteen parcels of suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to 13,607 grams.”

The driver, a 40-year-old resident of New Amsterdam, Berbice who was the lone occupant , is in custody pending charges.