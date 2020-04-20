Tipoff leads cops to ganja, coke find in minibus at Mabura

Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
On Saturday, about 09:00hrs, police acting on intelligence gathered, intercepted a minibus at Mabura, Upper Demerara River where a search was conducted.
The police ranks found 89 grams of cocaine and 6,818 grams of cannabis.
According to the police, two persons inclusive of the driver are in custody pending charges.
Meanwhile, Berbice cops said that they too acted on information and stopped a car on the # 59 Village Road , Corentyne, about 14:30hrs.
“A search of the vehicle revealed fifteen parcels of suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to 13,607 grams.”
The driver, a 40-year-old resident of New Amsterdam, Berbice who was the lone occupant , is in custody pending charges.
Apr 20, 2020By Franklin Wilson Tributes poured in from the east, west, north and south in the USA and Guyana; some recorded, some live but all in tribute to the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who was taken...
Apr 20, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
Apr 18, 2020
Apr 18, 2020
HHhundreds of doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel have died since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. These are... more
Last week, two bandits robbed a cellular phone store on Regent Street. During the robbery, one of the robbers went inside... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]