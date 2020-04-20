Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Shame on you, Moses Nagamootoo

Apr 20, 2020 Letters

Dear Editor,
Moses Nagamootoo has done it again with his foolish statement to quarantine the international observers.
It is a ploy to delay the recounting of the votes and steal the elections. I thought that you were a man of principle, but apparently, you were not. This remains true today.
The same way you believe in the quarantine laws, you should also believe in the Constitution. The Constitution states that election results should be declared 15 days after an election is held. It is more than 40 days since the elections and you have not said a word. Why are you silent?
The only reason is that you are only interested in power for yourself, which is selfish, narcissistic and pitiful.
This leads me to believe that when you said you fought Burnham for democracy and fair and free elections, you were lying. What you fought for was the power for yourself just as you are doing now.
But you will not get it. If you do not know, then let me tell you, your political career is not only in shambles, it is disgraceful and it has ended.
Anywhere you go, you will be picketed. Your silly actions have made it difficult for you to venture into the public after your political career is over.
If according to you, APNU/AFC has won the elections, then you should be happy to have the votes recounted swiftly but you continue to put obstacles in the way of the recount. You are doing a disservice to the people and the country. You are not welcomed on the Corentyne, including Whim Village where you were born and you know it. That was the reason you could not have campaigned on the Corentyne.
It is shameful what you are doing to the country. You are holding an entire nation hostage for your personal political ambitions. Moses, you are over 70 years, it is time to exit the political scene.
For the past five years, you were clueless as to the development of the country.
Granger relegated you to be the Prime Minister of the Chronicle newspapers because he did not trust you and he realised that you are visionless and has little competence.
That is why he placed Joseph Harmon over you. To say the things you are saying and to act them out is nothing but ghetto behaviour. Shame on you Moses.
Your lust for power have left me no choice but to end our friendship.
I am a principled person who has put the country first but you are not. Looking back, I believe that all that you have said in the past about the PNCR and rigging elections and the PPP/C were to enhance your political ambitions. You were not concerned about the poor people of the country, but only Moses.
Dr. Asquith Rose

