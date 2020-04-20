Scores of stuck Canadians repatriated on humanitarian flight

Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson on Saturday joined Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee and team, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to wish departing Canadians and their families a safe flight.
The humanitarian flights were approved by the Government of Guyana in response to applications from the Canadian government. There is likely to be another Westjet flight today to take back more Canadian citizens who had been stuck in Guyana.
Apr 20, 2020By Franklin Wilson Tributes poured in from the east, west, north and south in the USA and Guyana; some recorded, some live but all in tribute to the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who was taken...
Apr 20, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
Apr 18, 2020
Apr 18, 2020
HHhundreds of doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel have died since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. These are... more
Last week, two bandits robbed a cellular phone store on Regent Street. During the robbery, one of the robbers went inside... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]