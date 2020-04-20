Scores of stuck Canadians repatriated on humanitarian flight

Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson on Saturday joined Canadian High Commissioner, Lilian Chatterjee and team, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport to wish departing Canadians and their families a safe flight.
The humanitarian flights were approved by the Government of Guyana in response to applications from the Canadian government. There is likely to be another Westjet flight today to take back more Canadian citizens who had been stuck in Guyana.

Features/Columnists

