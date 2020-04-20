Pregnant mother who kills husband wants help with bail money

Thirty-two-year-old, Sandra Brescenio, a pregnant mother of four, is seeking help from the public to post her bail after she appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates Court for the death of her reputed husband.

Brescenio appeared before Magistrate Dylon Best on Friday and was not required to enter a plea to the indictable offence.

The charge said that on April 12, 2020 at Canabali, Barima/ Waini River, North West District, Brescenio stabbed and killed her reputed husband, Clarence Williams.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the day in question, the couple was involved in an argument that later turned bloody.

It was said that the victim, 35-year-old Clarence Williams, a miner was stabbed to death, reportedly by his reputed wife, whom police said choked and threatened to push her head into a fire. Kaieteur News was informed that Williams was under the influence of alcohol when he made the threats.

It was reported that prior to the stabbing, the victim dragged his 32-year-old reputed wife, out of church to prepare a meal for him.

It was while preparing his meal that things turned sour. According to a police report, the suspect was cleaning fish with a knife and Williams reportedly threatened to push her head into the fire.

An argument ensued between the two and Williams was said to have choked the woman.

Reports are that the woman became “annoyed” that she was being choked and used the knife to stab Williams twice in the region of his groin. He was later found motionless in his bed.

The accused was initially granted bail in the sum of $350,000 but this was reduced to $300,000 after Brescenio who was unrepresented told the court that she is five months pregnant with no one to care her children. The matter was adjourned until July 7.

The woman explained that she is unable to post her hefty bail and is seeking assistance from the public.