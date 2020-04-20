More marijuana farms destroyed

Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
As the police continue their quest to go after ganja farms, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday destroyed more than 50 kilograms of processed cannabis during two eradication exercises conducted at Gateroy and Bartica villages. Also destroyed were several acres of cannabis cultivation along with makeshift tents.
In addition to the 50 kilograms of cannabis found, there were approximately 18,000 plants between one foot and six feet in height that were destroyed.
In total, the operation lasted for more than 10 hours and was commanded by a Gazetted Officer.
During the operations, no arrests were made.
