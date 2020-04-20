Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite celebrated by GCA of NY Inc. – Remembered as a true son of Guyana

By Franklin Wilson

Tributes poured in from the east, west, north and south in the USA and Guyana; some recorded, some live but all in tribute to the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who was taken away from his wife, family and friends by the deadly novel coronavirus.

The event, organised by the Guyana Cultural Association (GCA) of New York, for the former Pele Football Club President and Secretary and Georgetown Football League President was hosted by Dr. Rose October and lasted for just under three hours on Saturday.

Even in the face of the ongoing Covid-19 virus lockdown which has hit the world, it meant that one of the ways of combating same – social distancing – being enforced worldwide prompted the GCA to utilise one of the social media platforms to stream the event live which was deemed a resounding success.

Described as an administrator, teacher, businessman and volunteer par-excellence who also possessed a caring and generous personality, the late ‘Billy’ Braithwaite touched hundreds of lives, be it in his work environment in the airline industry in Guyana and the USA where he worked with Guyana Airways Corporation, BWIA (Caribbean Airline) and North American Airlines, the sports fraternity or the many other organisations where he volunteered his services.

As a member of the GCA, Braithwaite was as visible as can be and was always there to lend a helping hand as was recalled by the Association President, Vibert Cambridge and his Vice President, Edgar Henry.

While he was not a footballer nor cricketer, he was an accomplished table tennis player who was fearless, Minister Keith Scott recalled during his tribute. His earthly journey also saw him rendering exceptional service to the community and was many times a mentor to young kids and his fellow workers as he wanted them to emulate his positive way to life and principles which included, discipline.

The Consul General of Guyana to NY, Barbara Atherly remembered Braithwaite as a noble and elegant family man; his daughter Billie Braithwaite also remembered her father and indicated that when normalcy is restored following Covid-19, the family plans to have a social memorial, the ‘Billy’ Braithwaite way.

Dawn Braithwaite, the youngest sister of ‘Billy’ recalled that he was one of the greatest men and warmest soul she has ever known and she has lots to thank him for.

There were also tributes from William Braithwaite’s former aviation colleagues: former Guyana Airways colleagues, Mackie Griffith reminisced that at GAC they played an aviation cricket tournament in England against other airlines including Pakistan and William Braithwaite was part of the local team.

Fitz George remembered him as an amazing person who was always willing to lend a helping hand and willing to volunteer. Another colleague, Colin Lovell, recalled that Braithwaite was responsible for him getting the job and would always be thankful.

From North American Airlines, Jenny DeBarros shared that he was a sociable and affable man of conviction and helpful, while Michelle Dundas said he was a charismatic individual. Braithwaite also worked with BWIA now Caribbean Airlines.

Ivor O’Brien recalled that his former friend was a very efficient and firm person who was the essence of compassion; Ivor Denis Carrington of the Pele Alumni read a poem that was penned by a former player and captain of Pele, Gordon Braithwaite and noted that ‘Billy’ believed in and thrived on the four D’s; Discipline, Determination, Dedication and Dignity.

John Yates, who took over the Presidency of Pele FC from Braithwaite who set the club on a positive development path, also remembered his colleague and the excellent path that he started for the club’s dominance of the sport and the holistic development of the players in the early days.

The outpouring of love for the Braithwaite family also came from the St. Ambrose Alumni Association of NY through Sheldon Joseph who recalled that ‘Billy’ was focused and passionate about charitable work.

Dr. Frank Denbow also of the St. Ambrose Alumni Association recalled his colleague and friend as a helper of the less fortunate. Lorraine Croft-Farnell of the St. Rose’s Alumni Association also reminisced on the positive contributions and advice given to them by Braithwaite.

Patricia Jordan-Langford – President Guyana Tri-State Alliance said that he was a true patriot who celebrated Guyana and Guyanese and that his hallmarks were respect, dedication and integrity.

Guyanese musical icon Hilton Hemerding did a brief verbal tribute before a recording of his version of the popular hymn, How Great Thou Art was played. There were also musical tributes from Mr. Edgar Henry, Dr. Keith Proctor (both on the piano), Avis Joseph (Violinist), Erwin “Flantis” Edwards (Saxophonist), Soloist Neika Jewelle and Devon Webster (Violinist) accompanied by Ronald Lashley, Anthony Alleyne, Rodway Choir, Winston ‘Jeggae’ Hoppie (live), Erwin “Flantis” Edwards (live).

Rose October tribute came in the form of a dance that was a recorded excerpt from a Valerie Rodway Concert held last year; some of the above renditions also came from this concert which ‘Billy’ Braithwaite attended and was very impressed with, noting that it was the best event of that kind that was ever put together by the GCA.

Other tributes came from Franklin ‘Bobby’ Vieira, Ron Bobb-Semple, Thelma Jenkins-Anthony, Dr. Terrance Blackman, Mildred Lowe, Sybil Chester, Leslie Stewart (Charlestown Alumni Association) and Louis Kilkenny.