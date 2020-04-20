Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

LBI men nabbed with unlicensed revolver in bag

Apr 20, 2020 News 0

The seized revolver.

Police ranks conducting a mobile patrol on Friday about 21:45 hours in Onion Field, La Bonne Intention , East Coast Demerara, observed the “suspicious” behaviour of two males on a motorcycle.
According to the police, as the patrol approached, one of them quickly dropped a bag on the road.
The men were promptly detained and a search of the bag revealed an unlicensed .38 revolver with two live matching rounds. The suspects, both residing in the same community, are in custody pending charges.

