LBI men nabbed with unlicensed revolver in bag

Police ranks conducting a mobile patrol on Friday about 21:45 hours in Onion Field, La Bonne Intention , East Coast Demerara, observed the “suspicious” behaviour of two males on a motorcycle.

According to the police, as the patrol approached, one of them quickly dropped a bag on the road.

The men were promptly detained and a search of the bag revealed an unlicensed .38 revolver with two live matching rounds. The suspects, both residing in the same community, are in custody pending charges.