LBI men nabbed with unlicensed revolver in bag

Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Police ranks conducting a mobile patrol on Friday about 21:45 hours in Onion Field, La Bonne Intention , East Coast Demerara, observed the “suspicious” behaviour of two males on a motorcycle.
According to the police, as the patrol approached, one of them quickly dropped a bag on the road.
The men were promptly detained and a search of the bag revealed an unlicensed .38 revolver with two live matching rounds. The suspects, both residing in the same community, are in custody pending charges.
Apr 20, 2020By Franklin Wilson Tributes poured in from the east, west, north and south in the USA and Guyana; some recorded, some live but all in tribute to the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who was taken...
Apr 20, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
Apr 18, 2020
Apr 18, 2020
HHhundreds of doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel have died since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world. These are... more
Last week, two bandits robbed a cellular phone store on Regent Street. During the robbery, one of the robbers went inside... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]