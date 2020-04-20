Ithaca killer had threatened reputed wife before – woman was stabbed over 15 times

Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
The man who brutally stabbed his reputed wife after she had ended the relationship had threatened to kill her before.
The life of Vanessa Benjamin, 21, a cleaner of Lot 301 Ithaca, West Bank Berbice, ended tragically on Thursday evening after she was brutally stabbed more than 15 times by her estranged reputed husband, Jamal Angus, 24.
The woman, a mother of two- a three-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter, was employed as a cleaner at the Ithaca Day Care Centre.
The incident occurred about 17:20 hrs at the woman’s home.
Reports are that the accused was living with the deceased and her mother Debra Hannibal, age 56, unemployed, and their two children at the address.
After constant fights and disagreement and years of abuse, the accused who hails from No. 30 Village, West Coast Berbice, was asked to leave the home a few weeks ago.
He, however, continued to stalk the woman, begging her to take him back and even issuing treats.
On the day in question, he visited and an argument ensued as the woman continued to spurn his advances.
He then whipped out a knife that he had concealed and attacked Benjamin who was in her yard and stabbed her multiple times about her body.
The enraged man also injured Debra Hannibal, stabbing her about her body as she tried to intervene to assist her daughter.
He then reportedly turned the weapon upon himself and plunged the knife into the left side of his chest in an apparent attempt to commit suicide.
Benjamin was found lying in a trench while her mother and the accused were found in the yard.
They were taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where Benjamin was pronounced dead on arrival.
Her mother and the suspect were transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
Hannibal has since regained consciousness and remain warded in the hospital.
The suspect remains in hospital where he is receiving medical attention under police guard. The children are staying by relatives in the village.
Investigations are continuing.
