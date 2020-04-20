Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Fraudette slip and jewels showing

Apr 20, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Dem boys ain’t know just what kind of games Fraudette playing.
But by the time she dun play she cards, the whole country gon pull out dem hair from dem head.
Even those with bald head and wig gon pull out something.
Fraudette becoming overbearing. Dem boys ain’t know whether fuh get irritated, agitated, annoyed, frustrated or fed-up.
She pussy-footing. With Fraudette, the mo things’ change, the mo it remain the same.
The fuss mistake Fraudette mek was fuh guh vote on election marnin.
Dem boys seh de minute she tek a stance, she slip start to show. It show she colours.
Is it coincidence dat she was locked in her office, practising social distancing while Mingo playing acrobat with the results?
Is it coincidence when all the mischief doing, she nah intervene to stap it? Was it coincidence that when the CARICOM team come fuh oversee the recount, dat GECOM suddenly want read de court decision?
Oh, come on Fraudette, dem boys seh is not only the slip showing, de whole crown jewels expose and de whole world is watching it and it ain’t a good taste.
Fraudette get a chance to redeem she self. But it looks like she din have much to redeem.
Look how much days pass and still she can’t get things going. Like is only two speeds she know: slow and dead stop.
Talk half and remember old people seh: “Moon a run till day catch am”.

New 2019