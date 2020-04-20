Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Eureka to do its first COVID-19 test tomorrow

After weeks of planning, Eureka Medical Laboratory (EML) has disclosed that it will be doing its first COVID-19 test tomorrow.

Confirming this with Kaieteur News yesterday was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EML, Andrew Boyle. Boyle noted that testing will be done in the company’s COVID-19 safe collection booth that was recently constructed.
The microbiologist said the service is available to anyone who is showing symptoms. He noted that appointments must be made for this to be done.
In this regard, the EML Director said that the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) has graciously allowed the use of three toll free numbers.
They are 624(TEST), 620(TEST) and 640(TEST).
Kaieteur News understands that the test being done at EML’s Lot 263 Thomas Street, North Cummingsburg location is the Covid-19 test by Real time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) with the results in a matter of days.
With respect to data collection, Boyle told this publication that the necessary information such as detailed description of symptoms, date of birth, etc would be taken from persons before their appointment and the results, whether positive or negative, would be sent to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud.
“We will take the information we collect prior to the visit, along with the results of the test and send those to the Chief Medical Officer. It is a confidential arrangement we have in place and once that has been handed over, they would take it from there.”
While he is not working alongside the Ministry of Public Health on the COVID-19 response efforts at a national level, Boyle said he is hopeful this can happen in the future.
In the meantime, he will continue to play his part.
The microbiologist was keen to note that no effort is being spared to ensure all measures are in place to protect staff members from becoming infected while adding that EML’s latest COVID-19 collection booth will be sanitized after use by every patient.

