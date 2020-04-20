Clarification Sought

Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Please permit me in the interest of transparency to solicit clarification from the Honorable High Commissioner of Canada with respect to a post she made on Apr. 18 on her Twitter feed with respect to repatriation of Canadian citizens in Guyana returning to their homeland.
Obviously elated at the success of the mission, she in an expression of gratitude, thanked West Jet, Government of Guyana, CJIA staff, and made mention of being joined by “Minister” David Patterson.
In seeking clarifications to ascertain if her mention of a “government and minister” is in her personal or official capacity? To assist I lay bare facts that might inform her response.
As per Wikipedia , a government consist in this specific order of a Legislature, Executive and Judiciary. Currently Guyana’s legislature stands in dissolution, so in my informed opinion this constitutes a dissolution of government since the Executive does not have the benefit of the confidence of a legislature.
Guyana’s governance structure is a ‘parliamentary democracy’ as such a dissolution of parliament, renders all ministers and sitting members non functional.
Like Canada, Guyana’s constitution remains the supreme law of the land and sacrosanct, as such it would be very helpful if the Honorable High Commissioner can offer an explanation to bring into context her position and by extension her government’s position on how it views the incumbent party “arbitrary self imposition in the seat of government.”
One can only speculate as to the inference by her mention of a “Government of Guyana and a minister.”
What constitutional provisions are we overlooking, that legitimizes an illegality?
We still remain a nation waiting to “exhale”.
Regards,
Hemdutt Kumar
Apr 20, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
Apr 19, 2020
Apr 18, 2020
Apr 18, 2020
