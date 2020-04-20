City repeats warnings of protection measures

Mayor of Georgetown, Pandit Ubraj Narine, has reiterated his call to shoppers to heed the guidelines on social distancing as part of the COVID-19 fight.

In a Zoom interview with DPI, Mayor Narine disclosed that it has been noted that shoppers at the Stabroek and Bourda markets continue to show disregard for the advisories on physical distancing that require persons to remain no less than 6-feet apart while in public spaces.

“This fight here is not only Government’s fight, it is not only a city-level fight […] We need to defeat COVID-19 together,” Mayor Narine cautioned.

The Georgetown Mayor reminded that the emergency measures and advisories were instituted to safeguard public health and failure to do so would complicate efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Mayor, however, commended the vendors for complying with the regulations of the Mayor and City Council in addition to the gazetted emergency measures.

Vendors, stallholders and caravan operators are observing a number of measures.

These include produce being stored six inches above the ground; all meats being sold must be packaged and not left in the open; frequently touched surfaces must be regularly sanitised with bleach and water solutions and wearing of facemasks is mandatory to maintain their safety and that of patrons.

The city is also calling for social and physical distancing at stalls and caravans.

“Caravan operators are to ensure that a system is in place for customers to be able to sanitise. A sink equipped with potable water and soap must be available before they access the goods. All municipal markets and street vending will operate between the hours from 7 am to 2 pm.”

On April 3, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, instituted a wide range of emergency measures to combat the spread of COVID-19. Among the measures are restrictions on public gathering and the implementation of a 6pm-6am curfew.