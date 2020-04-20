Bag of ganja found in car at checkpoint…Wife drives away with children; leaves husband in the sauce

An ex-policemen, his wife and two of their children who were heading in the direction of Georgetown in a silver-coloured Toyota Vitz, PSS 1868, were busted with cannabis at the Berbice Bridge police checkpoint yesterday morning.

Kushyal Grant, 28, an ex-police constable was arrested while his wife, Rokeisha Collins, 34, a food vendor, has since escaped with her two children. She has gone into hiding.

According to reports, sometime around 10:50 hrs, ranks working at the checkpoint, stopped the car which was heading towards the Berbice Bridge.

There were four occupants seated in the car with Grant as the driver and Collins in the front passenger seat… the two children were in the back seat. A search was subsequently conducted for ammunition and narcotics.

A “salt bag” was discovered in the back passenger seat.

The ranks opened the bag in the presence of the family and found seven bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic. It contained portions of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be ganja.

Upon this discovery, Collins reportedly ran and jumped into the car and drove away with her children.

The ranks placed Grant under arrest. He denied knowledge of the suspected cannabis and was then escorted to Central Police Station along with the white salt bag containing the suspected ganja. The parcels were weighed in Grant’s presence. It amounted to nine kilos.

Meanwhile, checks were made at Grant’s and Collin’s home at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice and the car was found parked in front the premises.

However, Grant and her children were nowhere to be found.