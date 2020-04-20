Latest update April 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bag of ganja found in car at checkpoint…Wife drives away with children; leaves husband in the sauce

Apr 20, 2020 News 0

An ex-policemen, his wife and two of their children who were heading in the direction of Georgetown in a silver-coloured Toyota Vitz, PSS 1868, were busted with cannabis at the Berbice Bridge police checkpoint yesterday morning.

On the run: Rokeisha Collins

Arrested: Ex-cop, Kushyal Grant

Kushyal Grant, 28, an ex-police constable was arrested while his wife, Rokeisha Collins, 34, a food vendor, has since escaped with her two children. She has gone into hiding.
According to reports, sometime around 10:50 hrs, ranks working at the checkpoint, stopped the car which was heading towards the Berbice Bridge.
There were four occupants seated in the car with Grant as the driver and Collins in the front passenger seat… the two children were in the back seat. A search was subsequently conducted for ammunition and narcotics.
A “salt bag” was discovered in the back passenger seat.
The ranks opened the bag in the presence of the family and found seven bulky parcels wrapped with transparent plastic. It contained portions of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be ganja.
Upon this discovery, Collins reportedly ran and jumped into the car and drove away with her children.
The ranks placed Grant under arrest. He denied knowledge of the suspected cannabis and was then escorted to Central Police Station along with the white salt bag containing the suspected ganja. The parcels were weighed in Grant’s presence. It amounted to nine kilos.
Meanwhile, checks were made at Grant’s and Collin’s home at Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice and the car was found parked in front the premises.
However, Grant and her children were nowhere to be found.

More in this category

Sports

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite celebrated by GCA of NY Inc. – Remembered as a true son of Guyana

Life of the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite celebrated by GCA of...

Apr 20, 2020

By Franklin Wilson Tributes poured in from the east, west, north and south in the USA and Guyana; some recorded, some live but all in tribute to the late William ‘Billy’ Braithwaite who was taken...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians (Part 8)… Viv Richards continues Windies winning ways

What cricket means to West Indians (Part...

Apr 20, 2020

Britton looking for Gold at Caribbean C/ships – Urges athletes to practice social distancing

Britton looking for Gold at Caribbean C/ships...

Apr 19, 2020

‘As kids we had a passion for cricket & listened to the older players” Says Ex Windies pacer Barrington Browne

‘As kids we had a passion for cricket &...

Apr 19, 2020

DOS Jones gives update on Boxers in Cuba Says Guyanese must fight COVID-19 together as one

DOS Jones gives update on Boxers in Cuba Says...

Apr 18, 2020

Annual Mayor’s Cup football hopeful of timely end of COVID 19 restrictions

Annual Mayor’s Cup football hopeful of timely...

Apr 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019