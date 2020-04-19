Tribute to the late reserve (GPM) Colonel, John Percy Leon Lewis, MSM (13 February 1943 – 7 April 2020)

By Colonel (Ret’d) Carl Morgan

It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my friend and former Deputy Commandant of The Guyana Peoples Militia (GPM), Colonel John Percy Lewis, MSM. John was a quiet and unassuming gentleman. He was the longest serving reserve officer in Guyana with over 30 years of service.

John Lewis is the only reserve officer to become a full Colonel by moving up from a Reserve Subaltern in 1968. He was the only reserve officer to be awarded the Military Service Medal (MSM). His was not an honorary rank or honorary award. He was also awarded the Military Efficiency Medal when the reservists became eligible in 1986.

John Lewis attended St Stanislaus College where he was a keen sportsman representing the school at soccer, athletics and basketball. At Saints he acquired the nickname “Bugs”.

After graduating high school he studied at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, where he qualified as a Civil Engineer earning a BSc.

John returned to Guyana and joined the Demerara Bauxite Company (DEMBA) as an engineer. It was while there that he was encouraged by Major Arnold Godette to join G Company of 2 GDF.

When the British Guiana Volunteer Force (BGVF) was disbanded in 1965, G Company at Linden was the only reserve unit to remain in existence. It became an independent reserve subunit under 2 GDF, which had been expanded into a regular battalion. Later it became 23 Air Defence Company in the GPM. John Lewis was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1968 in G Company and was later promoted to Lieutenant.

John left the employment of DEMBA and moved to GRL/IDEAL Group of Companies. There was no reserve unit in Georgetown, but he maintained a link with HQ 2 GDF. When Guyana became a Republic in 1970, John was instrumental in arranging to have the Coat of Arms of Guyana placed over the E11R emblem on the hand guard of the sword hilts. He also had the swords re-nickel plated.

Later, overseas acquisitions of swords carried the proper Coat of Arms. John also arranged to nickel plate SLRs and other weapons for ceremonial use.

John then moved on to AINLIM where he was involved in the Tapir (locally manufactured vehicle) project. Although no longer manufactured by AINLIM, these vehicles can still be seen operating on the Courantyne.

When the GPM was formed in 1976, John Lewis was already a Captain; he had attended Study Periods, etc. with the regulars. On formation of the GPM, he joined the growing list of citizens who enlisted. He attended weekend training camps at Seweyo, and together with Major Stuart Wishart, a former officer of the BGVF, took part in all the IRONWEED exercises at Tacama, commanding reservists. On Exercise GREENHEART in the Konawaruk area they were made battalion seconds in command to regular units.

When I was appointed Commandant GPM, there was a re-organisation of the reservists. The young and the fit were placed in the Mobile Reserve and divided into two rifle battalions, 21 and 22.

The Company at Linden was trained on Air Defence Weapons and designated 23 AD company. The older reservists were placed in the Regional Reserve and the specialists, doctors, engineers, etc. were placed in the Specialist Corps to reinforce regular GDF specialist units. John should have been part of this last group, but he insisted that, given his experience in the field, he wanted a rifle battalion. Major Lewis became CO 22nd Battalion.

Major John Lewis had the distinction of being selected as one of the Majors to carry, on a cushion, one of the late President Burnham’s decorations during the march of his funeral cortege through the streets of Georgetown.

At some stage the Force managed to arrange for John to attend a short course in the UK for British Army Reserve Officers – Territorial Army Volunteer Reserves (TAVR).

Major Lewis became my advisor on civil engineering matters. He supervised the renovation and expansion of Camp Seweyo; including new buildings, the water and lighting systems, the rifle range and the two storied pavilion(including a gym equipped with improvised weights and other equipment) overlooking the sports field.

When we had to take part in the Joint Services Military Tattoo in 1976, John supervised the fabrication of a model helicopter, which was pulled on a cable between the stands. The model had fire crackers and smoke grenades attached, which were activated when 23 AD Company engaged it.

For the GPM’s Tenth Anniversary Torch Light Parade, John Lewis designed a torch made from bamboo with a rag soaking in kerosene in a hollow section. He had spares positioned at strategic points along the route to replace those that may go out – only a few did. GPM could not afford the battery-powered bulbs normally used by the GDF, thus the bamboo torches. No task was too difficult for Major Lewis. When Major Wishart, the other battalion commander, migrated to Jamaica, Major Lewis was made commander of the Mobile Reserve.

John was a fixture at weekend training and annual camps. He became a father figure to the young reserve officers and was held in high regard by the regular officers who had contact with him. He was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and when a regular officer, Lieutenant Colonel WBC Joseph, who

was my deputy, was re-assigned. I opted for a reserve officer, John Lewis, to replace him.

Bugs Lewis was not only an engineering adviser to the GPM, but also to the GDF. He supervised many projects including the Coast Guard HQ and other structures in Ayanganna, Timehri and in the interior, among others.

John was embodied from time to time for short periods and in his later years he was designated Engineering Adviser to the Chief of Staff. But John was the epitome of a reserve officer, most of whom had already qualified themselves in their chosen careers and joined the Reserve to serve the country and had some fun as “Weekend Warriors”. They enjoyed being pushed to the limit. Few joined as a stepping stone to regular service. John had no interest in becoming a regular officer.

John was remembered by all who had contact with him, regular and reserve, as a likeable, scholarly, humble, approachable distinguished officer and a gentleman. He had a great sense of humour and an infectious laugh.

After leaving AINLIM, John joined Terrence Fletcher and Associates and then SKRN Engineering. His last project was Supervising Engineer on the Mandela Avenue/Sheriff Street Project. John was also engineering adviser to the MMC Group while I was the CEO. He worked on many interior projects with the Chairman of the group, Andrew Mekdeci. He and I had some memorable days in the interior supervising road and bridge construction. He also worked with me on the Veterans Rest Home and the Veterans Monument and Hall of Memories. John was also a member of the

Guyana Association of Professional Engineers (GAPE).

Bugs Lewis was a keen sportsman, playing basketball for Eagles and later devoting his energies to rugby, representing the Hornets RC, GDF and Guyana at home and overseas. John captained the Guyana side to International Rugby Fives in Hong Kong and in the Caribbean. He was also a qualified official and administrator.

John lost his wife, Juliet, just 12 days before he passed away; they would have celebrated 53 years of marriage in June 2020.To lose both parents in such a short space of time was a terrible blow to his children, Robert and Lisa. The thoughts and prayers of the Morgan family go out to the relatives and friends of the Lewis family and the Military fraternity.

May the souls of John and Juliet, united in a better place, Rest in Eternal Peace.

Farewell my friend and colleague.