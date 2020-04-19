Region 10 increases COVID -19 training for medical staff

In a continued effort to ensure that medical personnel and the general public are aware of procedures relating to COVID -19, the Linden Hospital Complex held a one-day training session for medical personnel. The training was held at the Egbert Benjamin Conference Hall in Linden on Thursday.

Forty –five staffers of the St John’s Ambulance Brigade and Auxiliary staff of the hospital participated in the exercise.

The training focused on lifting the standard of operation taking into account the COVID-19 situation. The training was facilitated by Medical Superintendent (MS) at the Linden Hospital, Dr. Joseph London and Nurse Anaesthetist, Roncke Griffith.

Dr. London said that the training was pivotal as it helped to sensitize and educate participants in how they should be operating. He disclosed that for some time now, drivers and porters have not been following standard operating procedures, thus placing their lives and health at risk.

He said too that the activity will put to rest several myths about treating patients infected with COVID- 19. “There are evidently several persons who are fearful and that fear has been affecting the operation. As such, we recognized that training will not only dismiss the fears and myths but at the same time sensitize and educate them to feel more equipped and comfortable,” Dr. London said.

The MS said that Nurse Griffith’s role was geared towards highlighting the facts regarding COVID 19, and addressing concerns of participants in relation to the execution of their responsibilities.

“We saw the need to address these going forward. We need to ensure that our auxiliary staff is equipped both physically and mentally to get the job done efficiently,” the MS said.

Meanwhile, another training session targeted about 70 nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals. That training was geared towards enhancing the usage of PPE and other equipment in the combat of COVID -19.

This session was facilitated by Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon Boyle; Dr. Tracey Bovell, Emergency Medicine Specialist and Bonita Lowenfield-Mc Donald, Port Health Officer within the Ministry of Public Health.

Lowenfield-McDonald disclosed that the training was held in all 10 administrative regions.

She noted that based on a request from Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, they would be returning to some regions to do follow up training. She said the response from participants has been overwhelming.

“They were eager and determined to learn more despite the rumours about COVID- 19. We have found that the doctors, nurses and other hospital staff are determined to increase their knowledge about the disease, and are appreciative of training opportunities,” she said.

The Ministry’s Port Officer said that like her, the other officers were impressed and satisfied with the response.

She noted that it was crucial for participants to practice washing their hands correctly, how to take samples from a patient and the procedures involved in the retrieving of samples.

Lowenfield-Mc Donald said too that hygiene is one of the most important factors in reducing risks of infection.

“We stressed that with regards to hand hygiene one must do it frequently as this is the only way that they are able to reduce the infection risk. Additionally, with cleaning and sanitizing we want to repeat that persons must clean first before sanitizing,” she urged.

Lowenfield-Mc Donald added, “What we have found is that most times people just sanitize and do not clean, and this will not work. We also wanted them to understand the six steps of proper hand washing.”