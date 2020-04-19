Latest update April 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Privately-owned Eureka Lab now testing for COVID-19

The privately-owned Eureka Medical Laboratory is now offering testing for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The announcement by the Thomas Street, Georgetown lab would come as Guyana and the world battle the virus.
More than 60 persons have been tested positive by Government-managed facilities.

Eureka Labs on Thomas Street is now offering testing for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic broke, permission has not been granted to private hospitals or other facilities to conduct testing, until recently. Government said it will be relaxing the restrictions after criticisms were leveled.
According to Eureka, persons will have to make an appointment over the telephone where information will be gathered. Persons are being asked to arrive on time to be tested and will have to produce identification. “A nasopharyngeal swab will be taken,” it was noted.
Eureka said it will be sending the samples abroad for testing using PCR technology, which is said to be gold standard for COVID-19 testing.
The privately-owned lab said it will issue results to patients within four to five days with delivery by email or pickup.
As of yesterday, there were still 63 persons positive for the virus with no new deaths in the week. Six persons have been confirmed dead as a result of COVID-19 locally.
Over 300 persons have been tested with about four dozen in isolation and 15 in quarantine.

 

